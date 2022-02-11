Price Is Right: Boston Woman Wins Trip to New Hampshire — 'I Wish It Was Tahiti or Bora Bora'
A contestant on The Price of Right was quite underwhelmed after learning the prize she earned from the game show.
Catherine Graham from Marshfield, Massachusetts, recently attended a taping of the series during a visit to Los Angeles. She was selected to play and won a firepit as well as a loveseat.
Graham's earnings gave her the opportunity to compete in the show's "Side By Side" game and learned she would be competing for a five-night stay in New Hampshire at The Hotel Concord and a small food stipend, which she later won after correctly guessing the trip's value.
"My face says it all. I said 'Oh, you're kidding.' [Host] Drew [Carey] goes, 'Oh, that's great. Congratulations, New Hampshire is beautiful!' I go, 'Drew, I live in Boston!' " Graham recalled to Boston CBS affiliate WBZ. "I've been [to New Hampshire] a million times."
Graham said host Carey, 63, "just laughed" upon seeing her disappointment by the prize. "He was such a nice guy," she said.
While Graham still had "fun" competing on the show, she said she would have preferred a different prize.
"I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora," she added. "A cruise around the world maybe."
Fortunately for Graham, she also walked away with $1,000 after landing on the $1 when she spun the big wheel.
The Price of Right premiered on CBS in September 1972. Bob Barker previously served as the game show's host from its 1972 debut until he retired in June 2007. Carey has since served as the show's host from then onward.
Last September, the long-running series celebrated its 50th anniversary.
The Price of Right airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).