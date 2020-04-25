Price Is Right Announcer George Gray Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Heart Attacks

Image zoom George Gray Hutton Supancic/Getty Images

George Gray, the longtime announcer for The Price Is Right, suffered three heart attacks earlier this week.

While en route to the hospital in an ambulance on Monday, the 53-year-old game show announcer, who had been experiencing chest pain, had his first heart attack, according to his rep.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His second heart attack came after doctors put in his first stent, which failed. A second stent failed as well. The third heart attack, which was a widowmaker heart attack, took place when Gray was on the operating table.

Gray, who has been the announcer for The Price Is Right since 2011, is currently in stable condition and talking again. "He would love to thank all of his friends and fans for their outpouring of love and support, and is looking forward to recovering and to come on doooown to the set of Price once they resume production after the pandemic shutdown," Gray's rep tells PEOPLE.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Gray celebrated his latest birthday on set last month, shortly before it was announced that production on the game show had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Finally 25!!” he joked. “Thank you @therealpriceisright for the surprise birthday cake!”

Prior to joining The Price Is Right, Gray was the host of the Weakest Link and Junkyard Wars, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

He has also hosted Man Land, Gimme My Reality Show!, Movies for Guys Who Like Movies and created and co-hosted the sketchy comedy show A Guy Walks Into a Bar alongside George Wendt.