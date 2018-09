Pretty Ugly: The Biggest Beauty Pageant Controversies

A beauty pageant contestant gave up her Miss Plymouth County crown and title after a skit in the June 30, 2018, Miss Massachusetts competition mocked the #MeToo movement.

Maude Gorman, who has been outspoken about being gang raped when she was 13, shared a post on Instagram announcing her resignation.

A video shared by the Observer shows the off-color comedy skit in which a woman asks a person dressed up as God why the Miss America was eliminating the swimsuit competition.

“We may have very well seen the last ever swimsuit competition on stage. It’s very upsetting” the woman says. “And I’m trying to understand, God, why it happened.”

“Me too, Amy,” he replies, holding up a #MeToo sign and drawing laughs from the audience. The Miss Massachusetts Board of Directors later apologized for the joke on Facebook.