Pretty Little Mamas Fans Left Confused After MTV Stops Airing Show After 2 Episodes

On Thursday night, fans turned on MTV expecting to watch the third episode of Pretty Little Mamas. What they found instead were reruns of Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore.

The show’s mysterious disappearance caused fans to wonder if Pretty Little Mamas had been canceled.

Aside from the reality show — which made its network debut on Aug. 30 — being noticeably absent from its scheduled Thursday night slot, the Pretty Little Mamas page on MTV’s website, including all episodes and video clips, was temporarily deleted. The page has since been restored with the first two episodes.

In addition to their website, the show’s social media accounts also went silent after Thursday’s sudden disappearance, with their last Instagram and Twitter update posted on Sept. 6. Each of the show’s cast members, however, continued their social media use, with mention of the show in all of their bios.

MTV did not comment regarding the show’s status.

Pretty Little Mamas follows a group of best friends in San Diego — Nicole, Chandlar, Nikki, Alyssa and Cheyenne — as they juggle the demands of their luxurious lives all while raising their children.

Nicole, 25, met the other girls — Alyssa, Cheyenne, and Chandlar — while attending high school in San Diego, and then Nikki joined their circle when she moved to the U.S. from Singapore for college.

Following Thursday’s missing episode, fans expressed their disappointment on social media, accusing MTV of “ghosting” them and wondering if Pretty Little Mamas will make a return to the air.

Hellloooo @MTVShows when are y’all gonna tell us what’s going on with @MTVPLM ? Why isn’t it on your lineup anymore? WHY ARE YOU GHOSTING US!?! #PrettyLittleMamas — Darian Shimonek (@DShimmey) September 17, 2018

Other fans created their own theories, with one Twitter user sharing his belief that MTV was simply planning to relaunch the series after The Hills — which MTV announced last month that they would be rebooting — came back to the air.

“Seems reasonable,” he wrote. “Somethings going on other than cancellation.”

Some users weren’t so easily convinced, expressing their anger about what they believed was the show’s “cancellation” after planning some “down time” to themselves and “feeding their reality tv obsession.”

Others admitted to missing the guilty-pleasure show, which they referred to as a “trainwreck.”

Um okay what happened to #PrettyLittleMamas yes it was a train wreck but it got me hooked 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ @mtv — Jenna 🦋 (@Jenna_Dhabalt) September 17, 2018

Although the Pretty Little Mamas cast consists of five young mothers — ages 25 and under — they told PEOPLE prior to the show’s series premiere that they’re not intimidated by the internet’s infamous mommy-shamers.

“Of course there’s going to be things said about any way a parent raises their child, no matter what age they are, so I think you just have to take it in stride,” Nicole, mom to 5-year-old Noelle, said. “All that matters with me is my relationship with my child. I know that all of us are great moms.”