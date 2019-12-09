Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and More Reunite at German Comic Con

Pretty Little Liars fans were treated to a cast reunion over the weekend.

Stars Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Keegan Allen, Tammin Sursok and Laura Leighton attended German Comic Con on Saturday, and naturally, all involved documented the trip at length on Instagram.

“It’s called GLÜHWEIN ever heard of it? (Sub caption: do you even Christmas market bro?)” Bellisario, 34, captioned a selfie with Harding, Allen, Sursok and Brant Daughtery.

Fellow leads Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale and Sasha Pieterse were missing in action.

“FOMO,” commented Hale, 30, on Bellisario’s post.

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Says She’s Been Turning to Troian Bellisario for Motherhood Advice

Benson, 29, posted a picture of her and Bellisario speaking at a panel together.

“I love you my girl,” she captioned the post.

Sursok posted a slideshow of photos and videos from the weekend and Leighton, who played Hanna Marin’s mother Ashley, posted a photo of herself with her on-screen daughter Benson.

“It’s a wrap in Germany!” wrote Leighton, 51. “Thank you to all of the amazing fans in Dortmund. Hoping for another visit to Germany soooooon!”

On her Instagram Story, Bellisario documented piles of gifts and letter she received from fans at the convention.

“I literally cannot move in my room because of all of you fans are so amazing,” she said. “You’ve given me so many gifts and chocolates and letters that for the rest of the night I’m just going to sit in here, probably crack open a German beer, even though I don’t drink beer … and read your incredible notes to me.”

“Thank you so much for these gifts, thank you for your time and for visiting me in Germany,” she added. “I’ve really, really loved this weekend.”

Image zoom Troian Bellisario/Instagram

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons on ABC Family and Freeform from 2010 to 2017. It followed a group of high school girls whose friendship fell apart following their queen bee’s supposed death — until an anonymous force known as “A” began tormenting them over texts.

A spinoff series, The Perfectionists, was canceled earlier this year after one season.