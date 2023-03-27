'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion! Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario Have 'A' Blast at Casino Night

Three of the Pretty Little Liars just reunited — fortunately with no sign of A.

Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario joined forces for Every Day Action's casino night-themed charity gala on Saturday. Hale, 33, uploaded a photo of herself with her former costars to Instagram, captioning it: "mini reunion for an amazing cause."

She added that Every Day Action is "a nonprofit organization working to re-allocate the food waste on film sets directly to those living on the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding areas 🤍"

Series creator Marlene King commented with three red hearts.

Ashley Benson/Instagram

Benson, 33, shared a pic from the gala, too, writing, "My girls 🖤 last night."

Shay Mitchell, who played the fourth friend in the ill-fated Pretty Little Liars group, was not in attendance.

In a reel shared by the organization, Hale and Bellisario, 37, were seen posing on the red carpet during the first ever Celebrity Casino Night fundraiser.

Pretty Little Liars aired seven seasons on Freeform starting in 2010. The mystery plot followed a group of friends who were stalked by the elusive "A." Even after unmasking the culprit, the haunted pals learned that the horrors went much deeper than they previously thought. Into adulthood, the group continued to fight for the true identity of the villain to be revealed.

The series spawned multiple spinoffs and a reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which premiered on HBO Max in 2022 and has been renewed for a second season.

Pretty Little Liars is available to stream in full on HBO Max.