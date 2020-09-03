Earlier this year, the teen drama celebrated the 10th anniversary of its premiere

Pretty Little Liars Reboot in the Works with Riverdale Creator

"A" is coming back, more vengeful than ever.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, a reboot of Pretty Little Liars is in the works at Warner Bros. Television, with help from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Aguirre-Sacasa is reportedly spearheading the new take on the Freeform teen drama, and he is expected to pen the script. It is unclear whether original series creator I. Marlene King will be involved in the new iteration.

The new PLL is said to follow a completely new storyline, with new characters.

A network for the new series hasn't been chosen, though sources told both Variety and THR that HBO Max is a top contender.

PLL, based on the Y.A. novels by Sara Shepard, followed a group of teens dealing with a web of secrets following their friend’s murder. The series starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Trioan Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse, running for seven seasons from 2010-2017. The Perfectionists, a short-lived spinoff starring Pieterse and Janel Parrish, , aired for one season in 2019.

Earlier this year, PLL celebrated the 10th anniversary of its 2010 premiere. The stars of the hit series reflected on the show, which aired its last episode in 2017.

"HAPPY 10 YEARS OF PLL! This show changed my life," Hale wrote. "Eternally grateful and always proud of what we accomplished."

Along with the message, Hale posted a series of photos — including the promo shot for season 1.

In her own post, Mitchell said her life would look a lot different if she hadn't spent her formative years on PLL.

"Nothing would be the way it is right now for me, if this show hadn’t premiered a decade ago," she wrote. "I spent my entire 20s in Rosewood and I will be forever grateful for the last 10 years."

And Benson simply wrote, "I love my PLL family" with a series of heart emojis.

It's unclear whether the original cast will be returning for new roles in the reboot series; however, Hale once expressed that she would be open to a PLL movie.