Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish Marries Chris Long in Hawaii: 'Loving My Husband So Much'

It’s not a secret: Janel Parrish is married!

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her fiancé Chris Long tied the knot on Saturday in Hawaii.

Following the romantic ceremony, Parrish, 29, shared a photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss on the lips at their rehearsal dinner.

“Rehearsal dinner photo,” she wrote alongside the image, in which she wore a white gown with a colorful flower crown. “But today…I married him.”

“Loving my husband so much,” she added.

Without giving too much away, Parrish also commemorated the big day by sharing a photo of their picturesque surroundings on Saturday, writing, “This day is already my favorite day.”

Her former PLL costar Brendan Robinson, who portrayed Lucas, as well as showrunner I. Marlene King were both present for her big day.

“Congratulations to @JanelParrish and Chris,” King wrote on Twitter, alongside some images from the festivities — including one of a beautiful wedding arch covered with pink and white flowers. “Photos of the happy couple to come. But for now here’s a few snaps of an amazing day. Grateful to be included. #JanelGoesLong.”

Robinson also seemingly revealed that the couple tied the knot at Kualoa Ranch, also known as the spot where Jurassic Park was filmed.

While standing in front of a sign for the ranch, the actor wrote, “Perfect location for a wedding.”

Congratulations to @JanelParrish and Chris. Photos of the happy couple to come. But for now here’s a few snaps of an amazing day. Grateful to be included. #JanelGoesLong pic.twitter.com/03gZgZY0ir — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 9, 2018

The couple wrote their own vows, which was the part of the day that Parrish told PEOPLE in May that she looking forward to most.

“We are probably both just going to cry like babies,” she said. “I ugly cry, so it’s not going to be cute photos, but it’ll be a beautiful memory.”

Janel Parrish and Chris Long Orsoya Sierra Orsoya Photography

The actress took fans on her journey to the altar by sharing special moments like shopping for her wedding dress on Instagram. She tried on numerous gowns at The Panache Bridal Salon Of Beverly Hills in February.

That same month, she and Long celebrated their engagement with 50 friends and family members at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. “Janel and Chris were both glowing all night and looked happier than ever,” a guest told PEOPLE at the time. “They left hand-in-hand talking about their wedding and how thrilled they were to continue the planning process.”

The pair got engaged in October after dating for over a year. He proposed when they went on a walk in Toronto with their dog.

“Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé,” Parrish captioned a shot featuring her engagement ring. “I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long.”

For her next adventure, Parrish will return to the small screen with Sasha Pieterse in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists, when it premieres on Freeform in 2019.