Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Secretly Wed Girlfriend Sophie Hart Nearly 2 Years Ago

Ian Harding and Sophie Hart have been together since 2011

Ian Harding sure knows how to keep a secret!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, quietly wed his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Hart, nearly two years ago, a rep for Harding confirmed to PEOPLE.

The private ceremony took place in October 2019, according to news first reported by E! News Thursday.

Harding and Hart have been together since 2011. It's uncertain whether the pair were engaged before quietly tying the knot.

News of Harding's secret nuptials comes days after an Instagram post showed him wearing a ring on his left hand. He captioned the series of shots, "Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)."

A more clear shot of Harding wearing a wedding band was posted to his Instagram in February. At the time, the actor shared a throwback photo from his trip to the Six Rivers National Forest in Willow Creek, California.

"#fbf To road trips, beards, and the truck that photobombed this shot. (And nearly killed me...)," he captioned the post.

Harding last posted a photo with Hart on Instagram in March to celebrate her on International Women's Day. The twosome posed together for a silly selfie while visiting Joshua Tree National Park in California.

"Happy International Women's Day to you," he wrote, calling her "the funniest talent bomb there ever was."

Ian Harding Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Hart, who is a photographer and set designer, has mostly used her Instagram page to show off her photography work. However, she posted a goofy photo of Harding as she promoted his memoir, Odd Birds, in May 2017.