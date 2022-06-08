Pretty Little Liars Cast: Where Are They Now?
It's been 12 years since Pretty Little Liars premiered on Freeform. In honor of the show's anniversary on June 8, see where the cast is now
Lucy Hale
When Pretty Little Liars was on the air, Lucy Hale played Aria Montgomery, an artistic student who is part of a group of friends rocked by the mysterious disappearance (and presumed death) of their friend Alison.
Since PLL ended in 2017, Hale has starred in a number of films, including Fantasy Island, Truth or Dare, and The Hating Game. She has also become a CW regular leading shows such as Life Sentence and Katy Keene. She later reprised her Katy Keene role on a Riverdale crossover in 2020.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell played Emily Fields, who is part of Alison's main friend group, and eventually gets engaged to her at the end of the series. (In the Freeform spinoff The Perfectionists, it's revealed that they eventually divorced.)
Following PLL, Mitchell had a starring role as Peach on the first season of You alongside Penn Badgley. She also had a starring role on Hulu's Dollface alongside Kat Dennings and Brenda Song before its cancellation earlier this year.
On the personal front, Mitchell has been dating boyfriend Matte Babel since 2017 and the couple have two children together: a daughter named Atlas Noa born in October 2019 and another daughter born this year.
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson played Hanna Marin, another one of Alison's close friends on the show.
Since the Freeform series ended, Benson has turned her focus to film, including starring roles in The Birthday Cake, Private Property, and Her Smell alongside Cara Delevingne, whom she dated from 2018 to 2020.
Benson has also ventured into music doing all of her own vocals for the Her Smell soundtrack and appearing on G-Eazy's cover of "Creep" by Radiohead in 2020.
Troian Bellisario
Troian Bellisario played Spencer Hastings, the most booksmart member of the Liars.
Bellisario has continued acting in various films, including Feed alongside Tom Felton, Clara alongside husband Patrick J. Adams, and Where'd You Go, Bernadette with Cate Blanchett.
Following her marriage to Adams in December 2016, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Aurora Adams, in 2018 and their second daughter, Elliot Rowena Adams, in 2021.
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse played Alison DiLaurentis, the Queen Bee of Rosewood High School who was believed to be dead at the beginning of the series.
Shortly after PLL ended, Pieterse appeared on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, where she revealed that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition to roles in films such as The Honor List, Pieterse later reprised her PLL character for the show's spinoff series titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.
After getting engaged to boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer in December 2015, the couple tied the knot in May 2018 at Castle Leslie in Glaslough, Ireland. In November 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Hendrix Wade Sheaffer.
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal, the original person behind the mysterious texts the Liars received from "A" after Alison's disappearance, though she eventually goes on to befriend the Liars.
In 2019, Parrish reprised her PLL role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists alongside Pieterse. In addition to starring in a handful of TV movies, including Hallmark's Holly & Ivy, she played Lana Condor's onscreen sister in Netflix's To All the Boys films from 2018 to 2021.
In 2018, she tied the knot with boyfriend Chris Long at Kualoa Ranch, Oahu, Hawaii.
Ian Harding
Ian Harding played Ezra Fitz, an English teacher at Rosewood High School who eventually marries Aria Montgomery.
Harding has appeared on a handful of TV shows since PLL wrapped, including Chicago Med, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and Magnum P.I.
In October 2019, the actor privately wed his longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart, though the news wasn't announced until two years later.
Keegan Allen
Keegan Allen played Toby Cavanaugh, a classmate of the Liars who eventually marries Spencer Hastings.
Allen has had a handful of roles since playing Toby, including Billy on the TV miniseries What/If, a voice role as a Partygoer on Rick and Morty, and most recently Liam Walker on The CW's Walker.
Tyler Blackburn
Tyler Blackburn played Caleb Rivers, a close friend of the Liars who eventually marries Hanna Marin.
Like a handful of his PLL costars, Blackburn has become a CW regular. In 2019, he briefly appeared on the Charmed reboot and he currently has a starring role on the Roswell reboot, titled Roswell, New Mexico. He has also released new music since PLL, including several songs with Novi, one of which played during Roswell, New Mexico.