Pretty Little Liars Cast: Where Are They Now?

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS - "Pretty Little Liars" follows four estranged best friends who are reunited one year after their best friend and queen bee of the group, Alison, goes missing - only to discover they're receiving messages from an anonymous "A" who knows all their secrets. The drama stars Lucy Hale ("Privileged") as Aria, Troian Bellisario ("Navy NCIS") as Spencer, Ashley Benson ("Eastwick") as Hanna, Shay Mitchell as Emily and Sasha Pieterse ("Heroes") as Alison. Also starring are Laura Leighton ("Melrose Place"), Bianca Lawson ("The Vampire Diaries") and Ian Harding ("NCIS: Los Angeles"). Produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. I. Marlene King ("If These Walls Could Talk"), Oliver Goldstick ("Lipstick Jungle," "Desperate Housewives"), and Leslie Morgenstein and Bob Levy ("Gossip Girl," "The Vampire Diaries") are executive-producing. The series is based on Alloy Entertainment's popular young adult book series written by Sara Shepard. "Pretty Little Liars" premieres on Tuesday, June 8 at 8:00PM ET/PT. (Photo by Eike Schroter/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images) LUCY HALE; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Lucy Hale attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle)