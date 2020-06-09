Pretty Little Liars Stars Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary of Show's Premiere: 'Eternally Grateful'

Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell reflected on their time on the show

Pretty Little Liars is celebrating a major milestone.

The teen drama premiered exactly 10 years ago on Monday, and to celebrate the special occasion, the stars of the hit series reflected on how much their lives have changed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"HAPPY 10 YEARS OF PLL! This show changed my life," wrote Lucy Hale. "Eternally grateful and always proud of what we accomplished."

Along with the message, Hale posted a series of photos — including the promo shot for season 1 — featuring her fellow castmates Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Trioan Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse.

Mitchell said her life would look a lot different if she hadn't spent her formative years starring on the show.

"Nothing would be the way it is right now for me, if this show hadn’t premiered a decade ago," she wrote. "I spent my entire 20s in Rosewood and I will be forever grateful for the last 10 years."

And Benson simply wrote, "I love my PLL family" with a series of heart emojis.

Pretty Little Liars, based on the Y.A. novels by Sara Shepard, followed a group of teens dealing with a web of secrets following their friend’s murder. The series ran for seven seasons from 2010-2017; followed by a short-lived spinoff starring Pieterse and Janel Parrish, The Perfectionists, which aired for one season in 2019.

After participating in a virtual reunion in support of Feeding America in May, Hale said she hasn't ruled out the possibility of a PLL movie.