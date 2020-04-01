Pregnant Univision Presenter Pamela Silva Files for Divorce from Telemundo President César Conde

Image zoom Zoltan LeClerc/Getty

Univision’s Primer Impacto anchor Pamela Silva has filed for divorce from César Conde, the president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group.

Silva, 38, is also pregnant, and both parties have agreed Conde, 43, is not the father of the child, according to court documents in Miami obtained by People en Español. Silva filed for divorce on Jan. 23 after more than 10 years of marriage.

The two first met through a mutual friend in 2003 when they both worked at Univision; they got married in 2009.

“It is company policy not to comment on the personal lives of employees, including executives,” NBCUniversal told en Español in a statement.

A rep for Silva did not comment on their divorce to People en Español.

In Instagram posts, Conde was last seen with his wedding ring in a July 2019 shot with Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez, who were promoting the live-action Dora the Explorer movie on Telemundo networks. The private couple rarely appeared on each other’s social media feeds.

Even though they worked for rival Spanish-language networks, Silva, a native of Peru, referred to Conde as her “best friend” in an interview with en Español in 2013.

“We’re a normal couple, we’ve grown up together,” she said. “He’s a friend I can trust before anything else, someone who I can laugh and relax with. He’s really easy to love.”

Although the identity of Silva’s child’s father isn’t know, the anchor has been honest about wanting to be a mother in the past.

“Since I want to be a mom, I’m thinking about the type of food I can eat that will help me stay fertile, like fish, chicken and lots of vegetables,” she said in a 2016 interview with en Español. “I’ll be so happy when the time comes. We’ve been talking about it, everything is a negotiation in our lifestyle. It’ll happen when God deems it. It’ll be an Univision-Telemundo baby.”