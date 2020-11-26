“I can’t imagine the past year of my life without this man right beside me,” Sadie Robertson wrote

Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff are celebrating one year of marriage.

The former Duck Dynasty star, 23, posted a sweet tribute to Huff on her Instagram page Wednesday, alongside several photos from their wedding day.

“A year ago today... I can’t imagine the past year of my life without this man right beside me. He is a treasure I tell you,” she began in the caption. “A quite confidence with a bold faith... a rarity of goodness and kindness - that is who He is. He loves so sweetly and strongly.”

Robertson continued, “I loved you last year on this day, but wow how much more has my love grown reflecting back on this year with you and starting to grow a family with you. Gods design for marriage is stunning. I can truly say two are better then one. You make me better. Thank you for pursuing Jesus first, because I know that’s the greatest blessing of our marriage! Can’t wait for year 2 and then every year after that to come ❤️ happy anniversary my love :).”

She also shared a photo of Huff on her Instagram Story showing off their anniversary treat — chocolate fondue. “Celebrating 1 year with the greatest human on earth,” she wrote atop the photo.

For his own post, Huff, 22, similarly shared a picture from their wedding day and also referenced the fact that the couple is currently expecting their first child together.

“1 year ago from today we got married and it’s been the best year of my life❤️” Huff wrote. “Cheers to many many more my love 🤠 thank you for who you are and how you love so selflessly. Can’t wait to start out family together🥳🤰🏼.”

Image zoom Christian Huff | Credit: Sadie Robertson Huff/Instagram

The couple tied the knot on Nov. 25, 2019 on her family’s Louisiana farm. In an evening ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, Robertson and Huff said “I do” in front of more than 600 guests on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

Following the nuptials, when Robertson and Huff exchanged both personal and traditional vows, the bride and groom joined her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, family and friends at an outdoor reception, which was held under a large tent.

"We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait,” Robertson told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding. “There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”

Almost a year later, they announced on their respective Instagram accounts in October that they are going to be parents.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the mom-to-be captioned a photo of herself and Huff cuddled up on the couch and showcasing their sonogram.

Image zoom Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff | Credit: Sadie Robertson / Instagram

Earlier this month, Robertson and Huff shared clips from a party during which they learned the sex of their baby on the way.