Pregnant Nikki Bella Shares Sweet Note to Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev: 'Glad I Took the Chance on You'

Nikki Bella is leaving nothing unsaid about her love story with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

On Saturday, the Total Bellas star — who is currently 21-weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child — got candid in a lengthy Instagram post about her relationship with the former Dancing with the Stars pro.

“This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with @theartemc on #totalbellas,” Bella, 36, wrote.

“They say love conquers all…and it sure does,” the retired professional wrestler added. “So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more.”

“I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer,” the mom-to-be continued. “You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or at least we don’t think it is.”

Bella explained how she was finally able to embrace her feelings for Chigvintsev, 37, when she “finally got the chance” — likely referring to her split from ex-fiancé John Cena in 2018.

“Maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted,” she said.

“Now I didn’t expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift,” Bella added. “And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby. (Goodness I love saying that!!).”

“I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they’re not, there’s a lesson & a growth in each one,” she said. “You just got to be brave, fearless & know He’s right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it’s the right time for you.”

The reality star said she’s “so glad I took the chance” on Chigvintsev, telling the dance pro, “You are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between.”

“I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love.❤️,” Bella said. “I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance.”

Bella concluded her post, “Don’t give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry so long. Luv u all! ❤.”

Bella and Chigvintsev met in 2017 while partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, Bella was engaged to Cena, 42, but in 2018 the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding.

In March 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance with an Instagram photo in which she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

On Jan. 3, Bella announced on Instagram that she had accepted Chigvintsev’s proposal during a romantic trip to France, two months prior. Weeks later, Bella exclusively shared with PEOPLE they were expecting their first child together.

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, Bella and Chigvintsev have been self-isolating as a means to protect themselves and their baby on the way.

Earlier this month, the pregnant Total Divas star said she had “been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.”

