Pregnant Lauren Duggar Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Fitted Floral Dress and Heels

Pregnant Lauren (Swanson) Duggar is all smiles!

The Counting On star, who is expecting her first child, shared two photos of herself and husband Josiah Duggar to their joint Instagram following a smile-filled weekend.

In the first of two snaps, the couple stands side-by-side with their arms wrapped around each other as Lauren lovingly gazes at Josiah, 22. For the second image, Josiah sweetly kisses Lauren’s forehead as she cradles her baby bump.

“Happy Sunday!💞” the post was captioned.

The pair adorably color-coordinated for the mini photo shoot, with the mama-to-be donning a knee-length, floral-adorned white dress, a pink sweater and tan-colored heels. As for Josiah, he sported a pale pink dress shirt, grey pants and brown shoes.

The sweet photos come nearly two months after Josiah and Lauren announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

“We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!” the Counting On couple said in a statement on the Duggar family website at the end of June. “If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift… a miracle from God.”

They announced the sex of their little one on the way at a reveal party with family and friends, where balloons were filled with white, pink or blue confetti and guests were told to pop them to determine the sex of the baby. When the last balloon was popped, pink confetti exploded in the air.

And Josiah’s brother, John David Duggar is also preparing to welcome a baby girl with wife Abbie Burnett.

In May, Josiah and Lauren exclusively announced to PEOPLE that they are expecting their new addition less than a year after suffering a miscarriage in October.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive photos of the couple, the parents-to-be were all smiles as they posed in front of a sign that reads: “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

Counting On returns to TLC this fall.