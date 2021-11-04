Pregnant Kylie Jenner Enjoys 'Date Night' with Travis Scott in Houston

Kylie Jenner's baby bump was on display in two photos of their night out

Kylie Jenner shared glimpses from her night out in Houston with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted a series of photos from the pair's "date night" on Instagram Wednesday. In her images, Jenner wore a black dress with an oversized black, leather trench coat. Jenner's baby bump was front and center in two mirror pictures.

Other photos in the series featured Jenner's sneakers, purse and a candlelit table with roses.

Scott's Instagram revealed he and daughter Stormi Webster were in Houston on Wednesday. The "SICKO MODE" rapper, 29, posted a photo of himself and the 3-year-old with his family, though Jenner was not pictured.

This weekend, Scott is scheduled to host his third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston.

date night Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner shared another sweet family moment on Instagram Tuesday. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of two matching diamond rings, one on her hand and one on Stormi's. "Daddy got us matching rings," she captioned the photo.

Jenner and Scott recently spent Halloween together with their daughter.

The couple welcomed daughter Stormi, 3, in 2018 and Jenner didn't confirm her pregnancy until after the birth.

But for their second baby on the way, Jenner shared the news on her Instagram in a joyful video. Clips showed Jenner telling her mom, Kris Jenner, about the pregnancy, as well as Scott hugging Jenner's stomach. No due date has been shared for baby No. 2.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that the mom-to-be is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby," adding that Jenner has been "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby," as well as planning a baby shower for December.