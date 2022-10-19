Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series.

Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave the series. "Pregnant and Dancing with the Stars I can't" Cuoco captioned the video, adding, "I [heart] you @selmablair."

The video shows a tearful Cuoco watching the show on her laptop. Blair is seen receiving a perfect score from the judges upon completing her final dance. "Selma just got four 10s," Cuoco says.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'.

Adds Pelphrey, 40: "Baby, you're literally weeping."

Cuoco praises Blair, saying she loves the Cruel Intentions actress. "I can't handle it, I love her," Cuoco says before sobbing some more.

On Monday night's episode, Blair announced she wouldn't be continuing on in the competition due to complications from her MS. However, Blair and pro dance partner Sasha Farber performed one last dance — a Waltz to "What the World Needs Now."

In a pre-recorded clip, Blair was seen telling Farber she'd need to leave DWTS. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair said. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

She added, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

Blair's final dance received a perfect score, and her friends, fans and DWTS peers applauded her decision not only to join the show as an advocate but also to ultimately step away to preserve her health.

Cuoco was just one of many who applauded Blair's perseverance. Her social media post comes after Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their pregnancy on Oct. 11. The first time parents are expecting a girl.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.