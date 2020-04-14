Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Photo of 21-Week Sonogram: 'Sweet Baby Girl'

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth are ready for baby no. 2!

The Counting On star, who is 21 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child, shared a photo of her latest sonogram to Instagram on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sweet Baby Girl… we love you more than you know!🥰💝,” Joy-Anna, 22, wrote.

“Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!!😭,” she added. “SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy!🙏🏼. #thankyouLord #sothankful#mybabygirl #21weekspregnant.”

Image zoom Joy-Anna Duggar and Austen Forsyth/ Instagram

RELATED: Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage: ‘My Heart Is Just Going to Melt’

Joy-Anna and Austin, 26, are already parents to 2-year-old son Gideon. Last month, the couple announced they are expecting a baby girl due in August.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Image zoom

The parents also spoke out about the pregnancy in a TLC video.

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” Austin said. “They are going to take a little more work than the boys. I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited.”

“My heart is just going to melt as soon as I meet her,” Joy-Anna said. “And I’m just so excited to dress her up in bows and fluffy dresses. It’s going to be fun.”

Image zoom Duggar Family/TLC

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

Last July, the TLC stars revealed that Joy-Anna had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 20 weeks.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of her and Austin cradling their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

“Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!” she added before recognizing her best friend, Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates. “Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!”

Despite the devastating loss of their unborn daughter, whom they named Annabelle Elise, Joy-Anna said she and her family remained hopeful.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” she said. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”