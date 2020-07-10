Pregnant Jinger Duggar Cradles Her 20-Week Baby Bump in Adorable Family Photo

In May, the couple exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting their second child together — a baby girl

Twenty weeks down and 20 more to go!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who is expecting her second child, shared an adorable family photo to Instagram this week to celebrate the halfway mark of her pregnancy.

"20 weeks down + 20 weeks to go until we meet the newest little addition to our family.💝" the Counting On star, 26, captioned the post, which features Jinger, her husband Jeremy Vuolo and their daughter Felicity, who turns 2 this month.

In the snap, a glowing Jinger wears a knee-length, sleeveless denim dress, which she pairs with white high-top sneakers.

As Jeremy, 32, holds little Felicity with one arm and embraces his wife with the other, Jinger cradles her growing baby bump.

In May, the couple exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting their second child together — a baby girl.

“We are so excited,” Jinger said. “Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

The pair, who married in November 2016, welcomed Felicity on July 19, 2018. And the toddler is starting to get excited about her sibling on the way.

“We told her, but she doesn't quite understand everything yet,” Jinger said. “Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby.’ ”

Their baby on the way comes after they suffered devastating miscarriage last fall.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy recalled. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

To help get them through the devastating period, the couple relied on their faith and turned to family and friends.

“In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," said Jinger.