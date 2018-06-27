Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Pictures from Her Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is capturing the final stages of her pregnancy.

Weeks ahead of her July due date, the mama-to-be and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared images from their gorgeous downtown L.A. maternity photo shoot.

On Wednesday, the Counting On star posted multiple snapshots to their website from the photo session, which documented her adorable 34-week baby bump.

“We’re so excited to have pictures back from our maternity photo shoot,” Jinger, 24, wrote on Instagram.

“A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary. While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney,” Jinger wrote on their website.

“Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures!” she continued.

For the photo shoot, Jinger donned a floor-length, mint-colored, floral dress, which hugged her bump, and Jeremy sported khaki pants and a pink dress shirt — presumably a shout-out to their baby girl!

The couple also wore matching black shirts for a few photos, which captured Los Angeles City Hall in the background.

In April, Jinger and Jeremy learned that they were expecting a daughter through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas.

The pair set up an obstacle course and split their family into a pink team and a blue team. One by one, a member of each team had to eat a single serve container of ice cream before running an obstacle course. The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “Baby” neon light, revealing the sex, and Jinger and Jeremy sprayed everyone with pink silly string.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”