Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Photo Kissing Husband Jeremy Vuolo as She Reflects on How They Met

Although Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo couldn't have "predicted" her love story, it's one of her personal favorites to tell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There are a few questions 'new friends' usually ask over dinner. One of them is, ‘So, how did you guys meet?' I love that question because I love telling the story!" Jinger, 26, wrote alongside a photo of herself and Jeremy, 32, sharing a smooch.

"For us, it was a smart introduction from @ben_seewald and @jessaseewald that neither of us could have predicted would take us where we are today😏" the pregnant reality star continued.

"Sometimes I thank God for sister and brothers-in-law who are part-time matchmakers.😄" Jinger wrote.

In June 2016, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Jinger and Jeremy — a former professional soccer player — were officially courting.

Jinger said at the time that she met Jeremy the previous May. The two then “had the opportunity to go on a missions trip together,” she said. “It was there that I really saw his heart and really admired his character.”

“I was initially friends with Ben Seewald and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, and it was through them that I got to meet Jinger,” Jeremy told PEOPLE. “We are very excited to begin this journey together.”

Image zoom Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Jinger Vuolo/ Instagram

In November of that year, the couple tied the knot; following the big day, Jinger left her family home in Arkansas and relocated to Laredo, Texas, with Jeremy to help him with his ministry work. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Felicity Nicole, on July 19, 2018.

After spending three years in the Lone Star state, they announced in May 2019 that they were relocating to Los Angeles.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family," they continued. "Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Last month, Jinger and Jeremy, who are now settled into life in L.A., announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Image zoom Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo with daughter Felicity Jinger Vuolo/ Instagram

“We are so excited,” Jinger told PEOPLE exclusively. “Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

Their baby on the way comes months after Jinger and Jeremy suffered a devastating miscarriage last fall.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy recalled. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Added Jinger: “In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty.”

After finding out they were expecting again, the couple was overjoyed.

“Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” Jeremy said.