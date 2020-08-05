"Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there," the Counting On star shared on Instagram

Jinger Duggar Opens Up About Setting 'Goals' to Keep Her Motivated Throughout Her Pregnancy

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is sharing her morning routine at 24 weeks pregnant.

The Counting On star, 26, gave an update on her pregnancy journey this week, revealing on Instagram that she sets goals for herself to keep her motivated.

"24 week pregnancy update: My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water, and take naps whenever I can. 🤗" Jinger said of her daily morning routine, sharing a photo of herself drinking a glass of water.

"With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week," she admitted. "Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there.🥰🤗"

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared with PEOPLE in May that they are expecting their second child together — which comes after she suffered a miscarriage last fall. The couple already shares daughter Felicity, who turned 2 in July.

"We are so excited," Jinger told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited."

Last month, Jinger shared on Instagram that she's begun to feel the baby kick, posting a photo of herself cradling her growing bump.

"There are few things sweeter than feeling those sweet kicks from baby girl," Jinger wrote in the caption accompanying the photo. "God has been so kind in giving us such a precious little one, and I am reminded each day not to take anything for granted. I cannot wait hold her in my arms in just 4 months."

The podcaster also gave fans a glimpse into the family's life during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last month when she shared a photo of Jeremy, 32, sitting across the table from her as they played a card game.