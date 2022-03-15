Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Test Positive for COVID: 'It's Not Fun'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is expecting her third child, who is due in July 2022

The Counting On alum, who is expecting their third child, announced the couple's diagnoses in a post on Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it's not fun! 🤒," she captioned a slideshow of photos, which led with a selfie of her and Derick holding up tea and a box of tissues.

The post also featured a photo of their positive COVID tests as well as a photo of Derick, 33, holding up a birthday cookie cake.

"With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick's birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we'd originally hoped," Jill, 30, continued. "Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!"

"Have any helpful tips? Drop them below please!" she concluded her post before adding the hashtags, "#covid2022 #positiveforcovid #birthday #babydilly."

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard | Credit: Jill Dillard/ instagram

Jill, who is currently five months pregnant and previously suffered a miscarriage in October, told TMZ that she's feeling anxious about her recent COVID diagnosis.

To help ease some of her concerns, Jill told the outlet that she's been taking baby aspirin in an effort to prevent blood clots (which have been linked to pregnancy and COVID cases) and continues to monitor her baby's heart rate and kicking activity. She and Derick are also fully vaccinated, according to TMZ.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

News of the couple's illness comes a few weeks after Jill and Derick announced that they were expecting another baby.

The pair teased that they've been "keeping a little secret" before sharing the exciting news via their family blog.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the parents, who share sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, wrote.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" they added. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jill Duggar Dillard Defends Feeding Unused Breast Milk to Her Dog: 'She's Fine'

Since the happy announcement, Jill has continued to document her excitement for baby No. 3.

In a post on March 2, Jill wrote beside a black and white photo of her and Derick holding up their sonogram, "We can't wait to meet you baby!#babydillard2022 #rainbowbaby #thankful #babydilly #comingJuly2022."

Most recently, on March 4, Jill gave her followers a look inside her pregnancy cravings by sharing a before and after photo of her plate featuring a chicken sandwich and mashed potatoes.

"Still dealing with some pregnancy food aversions, but glad #bbq isn't one of them anymore…at least not chicken with all the sauces that is…!" she captioned the photos.