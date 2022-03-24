Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced that they are expecting their third child, months after they suffered a miscarriage in October

Pregnant Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Announce Sex of Their Baby on the Way

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard are preparing to welcome another baby boy to their family.

On Wednesday, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way on their family blog after announcing their pregnancy last month. "We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated," they wrote in the post.

"We had originally planned on finding out our baby's gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation," said the pair, who are parents to sons Israel David, 6, and 4-year-old Samuel Scott.

"However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break. This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!" they continued.

The Dillard family made a day of the sex reveal, starting with breakfast at their local Buttered Biscuit and some shopping before heading to their appointment.

They also celebrated the happy news with a family photo shoot, in which Jill, 30, and Derick, 33, held up a onesie printed with the words, "It's a boy." Their sons also posed in T-shirts that read "big" and "middle," respectively, while displaying a onesie with the word "little."

Last month, Jill and Derick announced that they are expecting a baby on their blog, after they suffered a miscarriage in October. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," they wrote at the time.

