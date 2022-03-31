Pregnant Jill Duggar Celebrates Successful Maternity Jeans Shopping Trip: 'We Found A Pair!'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is celebrating the small victories in her pregnancy!

On Wednesday, the former TLC star posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram, which was taken in a fitting room while she was trying on maternity jeans during a recent shopping trip.

The post also featured a sweet image of her husband, Derrick Dillard, walking hand-in-hand with their son in a parking lot.

"☔️Got out in the rain today with a couple of my favorite people to get some maternity jeans and thankfully we found a pair!😅," Jill, 30, wrote in the caption.

Continuing, Jill explained that she was forced to go buy new maternity jeans because she "waited just a little too late in the pregnancy and the button hole/rubber-band & belly-band trick just isn't cutting it anymore! 🙃😂"

"🙋🏼‍♀️Anyone else feel me? 😂" she asked her followers.

In her post, Jill also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to people who have contacted her and her family following a tornado that broke out near their home in the southern part of the U.S.

At least seven people were injured during the natural disaster, which rattled northwestern Arkansas on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Times. As a result, residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, and many buildings sustained damage in the aftermath.

"🌪Also, thanks to those who have reached out to check on us regarding the tornado that came through our area this morning!" Jill wrote. "It did hit the next town over from ours, but we are all safe, thankfully. Our sirens were going off early this morning and we did have to hunker down for a bit though."

Jill's shopping trip comes about a month after she and Derick — who are already parents to sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4 — announced that they were expecting another child. The couple shared the exciting news on their blog, just a few months after they suffered a miscarriage in October.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," they wrote at the time.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" their post continued. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Last week, the pair revealed the sex of their baby on the way via their blog, sharing that it was a boy. "We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated," they wrote in the post.

"We had originally planned on finding out our baby's gender earlier a couple [of] weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation," they said.