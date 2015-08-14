Pregnant Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Jokes that Her Belly Button Is 'Like a Pop-Up Turkey Timer'

It’s something moms and moms-to-be can relate to: that moment in your pregnancy when your baby bump gets so big that your belly button pops up.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald joked about it in a new pic she posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The glowing first-time mom-to-be is pictured on a boat with husband Ben Seewald, 20, and her aqua top shows her growing belly.

“Lol! that point in your pregnancy where your belly button start to act like a pop-up turkey timer!” the 22-year-old captioned the snapshot.

Lol! …that point in your pregnancy where your belly button start to act like a pop-up turkey timer! 😊🙊😄 pic.twitter.com/EjvENwmWwJ — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) August 13, 2015

In another photo she posted on Thursday, the former 19 Kids and Counting star continues her countdown till Baby Seewald’s arrival, writing, “28 weeks 3 days.”

The couple’s first child is due Nov. 1, which is also their one-year wedding anniversary.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC last month in the wake of the molestation scandal involving Seewald’s brother Josh Duggar. Seewald and her sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed that they were among his victims.

The sisters will appear in a TLC documentary about child sex abuse. Breaking the Silence airs Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.