Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her kids are out enjoying nature.

The pregnant Counting On alum and her children — sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2 — took a walk along a trail on Tuesday, with Jessa documenting the outing on her Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Canada geese must be molting, because the kids found and scooped up tons of feathers as they ran ahead of me on the trail," she captioned two photos of the kids, whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald. "Like a mom, I was thinking about mites or something like that being on the feathers, and said 'Those are so pretty, but I don't know if we can bring them in the car!' **hand sanitizer** 😆."

"But they were pleading to keep their finds, so I googled for cleanliness of such things, and found out it's actually against the law to keep migratory bird feathers!" continued Jessa, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child. "Who knew? Back to nature they went."

"Guess we'll have to stick to turkey and pigeon feathers from here on out! 🦃" Jessa, 28, concluded before asking her followers, "Is this news to anyone else or am I the only one? 😂"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late last month, TLC confirmed that Counting On — on which Jessa and Ben, 26, starred alongside several of her siblings — had been cancelled.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the statement shared with PEOPLE read. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her family Jessa Duggar Seewald and her family

The network's statement alludes to a criminal case involving the eldest Duggar child, Josh Duggar. Following an April arrest, Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to child pornography; he awaits a November trial.

Prosecutors believe Josh had more than 200 images of children on his computer. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of his two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.