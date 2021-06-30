Pregnant Jessa Duggar Embarks on Family Camping Trip During 3rd Trimester: A 'Good Experience'

Pregnant Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the fun-filled camping trip she and her husband, Ben Seewald, enjoyed with their three children.

In a YouTube video posted to Jessa's channel on Tuesday — the same day the Duggar's TLC series, Counting On, was cancelled after 11 seasons — the expecting reality star opened up about her family's recent outdoor adventure.

"So last fall, we bought this giant tent and we actually did indoor camping. We put it up in our living room. It took up, like, the whole living room and we camped in there overnight," said Jessa, 28, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. (In February, Jessa and Ben announced that they're expecting their fourth child together after she suffered a pregnancy loss last year.)

"It was like, our trial run and we were supposed to go out and do the real deal. But then it got too cold and it didn't end up happening. I was also early pregnant, sick," said Jessa.

She continued, "So, fall [and] winter pass, and we didn't go camping, but now we've just entered summer and we're finally going to make this happen. So, we're going to go take this thing out and go camping, and this will be the first time for us to have all three kids overnight in the tent."

Jessa and Ben's sons — Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and Henry Wilberforce, 4 — are next shown explaining what they think is "most important" about camping.

"The most important thing to do when you're camping is have fun," Spurgeon said as Henry chimed in, "And the important-est thing is we have to bring our tent."

After the Seewald family settled into their car alongside their camping equipment, Jessa captured her sons and 2-year-old daughter Ivy Jane singing an a cappella version of "The Ballad Of Davy Crockett" by Bill Hayes.

The bunch then stopped by Braum's and grabbed a bite to eat before they headed down to the campsite.

Upon arriving, the family set up their tent and later hung out around the campfire. The three Seewald siblings then told each other scary bedtime stories before going to bed.

The following morning, Jessa recapped how the rest of the night went, noting that it was a "good experience" overall.

"It's, like, 6 a.m. right now. The kids really did great last night," she said. "Spurgeon and Henry had a little bit of a hard time falling asleep just because they were so excited. They finally drifted off after about 10 or 12 bedtime stories and Ivy woke up in the night a few times."

"It wasn't really cold, I think it was 64 degrees last night. But she woke up a few times just a little bit cranky, so I had to get her settled back in. Hopefully, we didn't disturb any of the other campers. She was crying a few times. She was having a dream about [how] Henry took something away from her," she added in the video.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, TLC confirmed that Counting On — on which Jessa and Ben starred — has been cancelled.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the statement reads. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Earlier this month, Josh's defense team, led by attorney Justin Gelfand, filed a motion in the Western District of Arkansas Court to delay the trial, which was previously scheduled for July 6, until February 2022, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.