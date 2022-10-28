Hilary Swank knows how to celebrate a milestone birthday.

When her husband, Philip Schneider, turned 50, the couple "spent six days off-grid in Alaska," says Swank, who is pregnant with twins. "We went fly-fishing, hiking, exploring, looking for wildlife. Nature is my favorite, and Alaska is like nature on steroids."

Swank, who is currently starring in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily, spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page.

Last text that made me laugh: Probably from my brother. We send each other really funny faces, like the worst faces you can make. I'll send one, then he does, and we try to one-up each other.

Last time I felt empowered: It's empowering to be a part of telling stories that matter. My character in Alaska Daily is a truth-seeker, and she wants to get to the bottom of the missing Indigenous women, which I'd like to too. It's horrifying and anger-inducing.

Last moment of self-care: I try and get massages often, but I haven't had one in about three months. I love to mist Young Living essential oils in the room; Peace & Calming is my [go-to] scent. My splurges are on travel and self-care.

Last wardrobe malfunction: I was on my way to the red carpet presenting for the SAG Awards. I was getting out of the car, and my zipper broke. My hairdresser pulled out some masking tape, stuck it to the bottom on the inside and zipped it back up. The tape had to stay, but he kept it underneath the hem. It was unbelievable.

