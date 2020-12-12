The couple tied the knot on Dec. 21, 2019 in an intimate backyard ceremony held at their Los Angeles home

Pregnant Hilary Duff Shares Photo from Her Nuptials Ahead of First Wedding Anniversary with Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is showing some love to husband Matthew Koma ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

On Friday, the Younger star, 33, shared a photo from their romantic nuptials as she reflected on the first year of their marriage together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Coming up on a year," Duff captioned the shot, which showed her kissing Koma as wedding guests looked on. "My husband. Love you so."

"Thanks for not saying anything about the sweet potato fries i ate in bed last night at 10 pm ..." she added.

Koma also re-shared the sweet post on his Instagram Stories.

Duff was first linked to Koma in early 2017. They broke things off in March, but reconciled later that year.

Duff and Koma tied the knot on Dec. 21, 2019 in a backyard ceremony held at their Los Angeles home. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the affair was "small and low-key" with only family and friends present.

RELATED VIDEO: A Timeline of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Romance

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard," the source said. "Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close."

The intimate nuptials came just seven months after the pair had announced their engagement.

"This," Duff wrote on her Instagram following the wedding, posting a portrait of herself and Koma posing behind a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with "Just Married" written on the rear window.

"For the rest of forever… 12.21.19," Koma captioned the same image on his account.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, Duff and Koma announced more happy news when they revealed that they are expecting their second child together.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me," the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote alongside a video of herself showing off her baby bump while receiving an embrace from Koma.