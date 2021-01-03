Pregnant Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant Is Engaged: 'I Get to Marry My Best Friend'

Nilsa Prowant has a wedding to plan!

On Saturday, the Floribama Shore star announced her engagement to boyfriend Gus, who got down on one knee on her 27th birthday.

"On cloud nine 💍 The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Prowant shared on Instagram. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

"Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one," she said. "You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let’s plan a wedding 🤍."

Several fellow MTV stars congratulated the couple on their engagement. A Double Shot At Love star Derynn Paige wrote, "Ahhhhh congrats & happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️."

"My heart is so happy for you both ❤️😍💎CONGRATS," Brittani Schwartz added, while Kam Williams wrote, "Omg yayyy congrats babe 😍❤️."

Prowant previously dated her Floribama Shore costar Gus Smyrnios, but the two split. She then went public with her new boyfriend, also named Gus, on Instagram in November 2019.

"No ones ever gunna love you more than, God, your mama, and me ❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in Thomson, Georgia, at the time.

In July, Prowant shared another sweet photo of the couple, writing, "Just you and me, forever ❤️ (unless I start popping out babies...)."

Sure enough, in December, the couple announced expecting their first child, due in May 2021. Just days before their engagement, Prowant had shared footage from their gender reveal, where the couple found out they were having a baby boy.

"Our biggest blessing of 2020 💫 Gray Allen Gazda 💫," Prowant wrote. "This year has been full of so many ups and downs (more downs than ups unfortunately) but this year has taught me bad times are inevitable, but they make you appreciate the good. So long 2020 🤍 2021 I’m optimistic, so let’s do this!"