Pregnant Duggar Women Anna, Lauren, Abbie, Amy and Kendra Show Off Their Growing Bellies

More Duggars are on the way!

On Wednesday, a pregnant Amy Duggar King was joined by her cousins’ wives Lauren Swanson Duggar, Abbie Burnett Duggar, Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Duggar as they posed for a family photo, showing off their growing baby bumps.

Amy, who is is expecting her first child — a baby boy, due this October with husband Dillon King — shared the photo of the five pregnant women all smiles, captioning it with four pink hearts, a blue heart and a laughing emoji.

Anna, who is married to Josh Duggar, one of the 19 Duggar siblings and cousin to Amy, is currently expecting her sixth child. She and Josh, 31, wed in September 2008 and share five children: Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 23 months.

In June, the Counting On star revealed in a video on Instagram that they would be adding another girl to their family. In the clip, one of the couple’s sons poured water over a gold beehive, which then bubbled over with pink foam.

Lauren, meanwhile, and her husband Josiah Duggar are expecting their first child together. Yesterday, the TLC star shared two photos of herself and Josiah standing side-by-side as he cradled her baby bump.

Abbie is also expecting her first child, with husband John David Duggar. On Tuesday, the couple announced they are having a baby girl in a sweet video posted by TLC, as well as on Instagram.

“I’m so excited about hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles,” gushed Abbie, 27, in the video.

Image zoom Abbie and John David TLC/duggarfamily.com

“I’m really looking forward to having a little baby girl around the house,” added John David, 29. “I already have one, now I’m going to have two. I just hope she’s as pretty as her mommy, I know she will be!”

In June, Kendra, 20, and her husband Joseph Duggar announced that they were giving their son Garrett David, 14 months, a baby sister.

“We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2 ….It’s a GIRL🎉💝We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

Their announcement included a photo of Kendra happily holding a pink onesie with the number two on it while Joseph, 24, cradled Garrett, who wore a blue shirt with a number one on it.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, wife to Austin Forsyth and one of the 19 Duggar siblings, was also pregnant, but revealed in July that she had miscarried their second child when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

In an emotional post on their joint Instagram account, Joy-Anna, 21, shared a somber note about her unborn daughter, whom she gave birth to stillborn, and thanked fans for their support following the miscarriage.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote, with a photo of she and Austin, 25, cradling their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!💝😇”

Image zoom Austin & Joy Forsyth/ Instagram

“Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!💕,” she added.

Joy-Anna and Austin, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Gideon, revealed they had a name picked out — Annabell Elise.

The devastating miscarriage was another tragedy for the Duggar family, coming less than a month after grandma Mary Duggar’s death.

The Counting On family matriarch drowned in a swimming pool on June 9, Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 78.