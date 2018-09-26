Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Shares Gorgeous Photos from Her Rainbow-Themed Maternity Shoot

Catelynn Baltierra is one red-hot mama!

In celebration of her pregnancy, the Teen Mom OG star shared gorgeous photos to Instagram from her rainbow-themed maternity shoot, which was photographed by her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

“My babe did such an amazing job taking these pictures of me! I absolutely love them! @tylerbaltierramtv #rainbowbaby #blessed,” the pregnant reality star, 26, captioned the series of images. (“Rainbow baby” is a popular term for a child conceived after a mother has a miscarriage.)

For the photo shoot, which took place in a woodsy setting, the expecting mama donned a long-sleeved, floor-length red gown, which she accessorized with pearl bracelets and a rainbow-colored floral headband.

Tyler also captured the couple’s daughter, Nova, giving Catelynn’s baby bump a kiss.

Earlier this week, the reality star shared a sonogram to Instagram of her growing baby. “Already can’t wait to meet you little nugget ❤️🌈😍” Catelynn captioned the image.

This will be the third child for Catelynn and Tyler, who are parents to daughters NovaLee, 3, and 9-year-old Carly, who they placed for adoption in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Baltierra told US Weekly. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

She added: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Catelynn previously announced she was pregnant on a January episode of Teen Mom OG. But just a few months later, the couple revealed she’d had a miscarriage.

The couple, who has been together for 13 years, celebrated their 3-year wedding anniversary in July.