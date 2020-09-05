Pregnant Bindi Irwin Remembers Father Steve on Anniversary of His Death: ‘Always in My Heart’

Bindi Irwin shared a touching tribute to her late father Steve Irwin on the 14th anniversary of his death.

The 22-year-old Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, who announced last month that she is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her dad to her Instagram page on Friday.

“You’re always in my heart,” she captioned the post, which featured a young Bindi exploring on the beach while her dad looked on. Bindi's 16-year-old brother, Robert, also shared the post on his Instagram Story.

The late Crocodile Hunter star was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia on September 4, 2006. He was 44.

Bindi’s mom Terri also marked the day with a touching post on Twitter, noting that the amount of time that has passed since her late husband's death is now equal to the amount of time they were married for.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” Terri, 56, wrote alongside a photo of her and Steve sharing a sweet kiss. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

In August, Terri shared that Steve "would be so proud" of Bindi following her announcement that she and Powell are expecting a child.

"This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart," she wrote in response to the happy announcement.

"While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud," she added.

Bindi and Powell tied the knot on March 25, and the young star made sure to honor her father during the intimate ceremony.