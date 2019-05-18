Amy (Duggar) King has nearly hit the halfway mark of her first pregnancy!

The reality star, 32, shared a 19-week baby bump photo to her Instagram on Thursday. “I see you little bump!!🥰 19 weeks today!!” she captioned the smiling mirror selfie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since she and her husband, Dillon King, revealed the news of her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in April, Amy has been joyfully sharing her journey to motherhood with fans. Just last week, she documented that she is now wearing maternity clothing.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple previously said to PEOPLE about their baby on the way, who is due in October.

Though the duo admitted to having a few nerves about becoming first-time parents, they are more than ready to welcome their little bundle of joy into the world.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon said.

Added the boutique owner, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Duggar Wears Her ‘1st Pair of Maternity Jeans’ as She Shows Off 18-Week Bump

On Thursday, the mother-to-be shared a sneak peek into what she’s been craving.

“I love eating healthy!” she captioned an Instagram photo of a grocery cart stocked with fresh produce.

“Luckily this baby loves salad, fruits & veggies! I can’t get enough cereal with sliced banana either with the occasional icecream cone and Milkway midnight miniature candy bars thrown in the mix!!😂 What did you crave when you were preggo!? #aldihaul,” she wrote.

Amy and Dillon said “I do” on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015. The pair were longtime friends before their country-chic wedding celebrated with family and friends.

Back in December, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband have sex “all the time” — and the pair shared that they had baby fever.

“The kids are coming,” Dillon said. “We’ve been practicing.”

Miles Wittboyer

RELATED: Amy Duggar King Says She and Husband Dillon Have Sex ‘All the Time’

They have also been transparent about overcoming issues in their marriage since appearing on the WE tv reality series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“I think for me, especially after Boot Camp and all that kind of stuff, for me it’s like, two people are going to grow at different rates, right? So, you’re never going to be at the same place at the same time. So the little arguments that might come up throughout the way, you’re going to have those. That’s going to happen,” Dillon said. “So if something does, it’s not like it’s the end of the world, we’re not compatible.”

“That’s exactly right,” Amy agreed. “For me, whenever we would, we still argue of course. Whenever we argue, I would be like, I would freak out. He’d be like, ‘Babe, this is life. This is normal. I’m here, and I’m not leaving.’ And he gave reassurance.”