Practical Magic (Starring Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock!) Is Getting a Prequel Series on HBO Max

Get your best spells ready.

HBO Max has greenlit a new prequel series to the cult classic 1998 film Practical Magic. The streaming platform ordered a pilot episode of the spin-off, titled Rules of Magic.

The series will be based on Alice Hoffman’s novels Rules of Magic and Practical Magic.

Set in 1960s New York City, Rules of Magic will follow three siblings — Franny, Jet, and Vincent Owens — as they struggle to come to terms with the discovery that they are descendants of witches.

The original film starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches who dabbled in dark magic before finding happiness together in a small town.

“I love that movie,” Kidman has said of the film. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding]. … But we’re really good sisters.”

Rules of Magic is the latest HBO Max original series to be announced. Other beloved, binge-worthy titles coming to the new service include Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars, plus new original series like an animated Gremlins reboot and a thriller called The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco. WarnerMedia also announced production deals with Reese Witherspoonand Greg Berlanti.

HBO Max will launch in spring 2020.