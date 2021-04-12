See Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault as the Powerpuff Girls in CW Pilot First Look

Dove Cameron as Bubbles, Chloe Bennet as Blossom and Yana Perrault as Buttercup in Powerpuff

The city of Townsville is giving fans a peek at its most famous residents.

The CW has released a first look at Powerpuff's three protagonists — Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) — in the form of a three-way split image of the now-adult sisters sporting their signature pink, blue and green colors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unlike when they were spotted shooting flashback sequences in Atlanta last week, the actresses are not wearing outfits that resemble those they wore in the original animated series. The focus of the new series will be on the girls as adults, as shown in the first look.

Teasing Blossom, the leader of the trio, an official description states, "Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom's repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms."

"Bubbles' sweet-girl disposition won America's hearts as a child," the description continues. "She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself."

And last but not least, "Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

POWERPUFF GIRLS Image zoom The Powerpuff Girls | Credit: Everette Collection

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault Image zoom Yana Perrault, Chloe Bennet and Dove Cameron | Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Dominik Magdziak/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

The upcoming live-action pilot, based on The Powerpuff Girls franchise created by Craig McCracken, stars Bennet, 28, Cameron, 25, and Perrault, 25, as the three titular superheroes, now "disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting."

Donald Faison has also joined the cast as the girls' creator and father, Professor Utonium, who is described as "quirky, debonair and a pinch narcissistic."

Utonium is a "scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab." At the start of the new pilot, he will be "staring down a midlife crisis" and "is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters."

Also on board? Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel — the son of Mojo Jojo, Professor Utonium's chimpanzee lab assistant-turned-supervillain, according to Deadline — and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum who, in the original series, was the mayor of Townsville's sharp-tongued assistant, and a major support system for the girls.

RELATED VIDEO: 4 Things to Know About the Live-Action Film Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The original series, which aired on Cartoon Network and spawned a 2002 film, premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2005. The series was later rebooted by the network in 2016, following the lives of the sisters when they weren't fighting crime. The reboot ended after a third season in 2019.

The live-action Powerpuff pilot will be directed by executive producer Maggie Kiley (Dirty John, Riverdale). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden also serve as EPs, and Erika Kennair is a producer. Diablo Cody (Juno, United States of Tara) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) will write and executive produce the project.