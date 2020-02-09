Power Reveals Spin-Offs in Series Finale Teaser

Image zoom Myles Aronowitz/Starz

Welcome to the Power Universe.

Starz and Power have officially unveiled their spin-off plans with a teaser that outlines their ambitious plans.

With Power airing its series finale Sunday night (the episode is already available on-demand), new video reveals four upcoming spin-offs: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.

While we still don’t know many details, Ghost (set to premiere this summer) had already been announced, with Mary J. Blige and Method Man set to star.

We’re left to speculate a bit on the others.

Raising Kanan seems to obviously be a look back at the upbringing and rise of Kanan (50 Cent); Influence appears to be set in the political world, with Tate (Larenz Tate) likely to factor in; and the appearance of Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) car gives fans hope that Force will follow Ghost’s partner in crime on his way to Los Angeles.

The series finale of Power is available to stream early on Starz.com and the Starz app.