Go, Go, 'Power Rangers' ! Find Out Which Original Stars Will Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix

The Power Rangers are back again to save the day!

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly announced that several members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

Aptly titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the special will feature original Black Ranger Zack Walter Emanuel Jones and OG Blue Power Ranger Billy himself David Yost alongside season 2 stars Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger Rocky), Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger Aisha) and Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger Adam), plus season 3's Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger Kat).

"Our Ranger family runs deep," Jones told EW.

MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty

As the longest-running original Ranger, Yost called his reunion with his fellow castmates "amazing."

"We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise," Yost recalled to EW. "It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years."

The special will also feature Barbara Goodson and Richard Horvitz, who voice villain Rita Repulsa and the Power Rangers' robotic assistant Alpha 5, respectively. New cast members include Charlie Kersh as Minh, the daughter of the original Yellow Ranger Trini. (Thuy Trang, who played Trini, died in a car accident at 27 in 2001.)

In the special, viewers will see the Rangers come "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome," according to EW.

Courtesy Everett Collection

Notably missing from the casting announcement was original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson and late star Jason David Frank (original Green Ranger Tommy), who died by suicide last November.

At the time of Frank's death at age 49, his former costar Jones paid tribute with a statement to PEOPLE: "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one."

Jones, 51, added, "My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power."

It is unknown whether the special will pay tribute to Trang and Frank.

Jason David Frank. Amanda Edwards/Getty

EW also teased new details about the latest season of Power Rangers spin-off series Cosmic Fury, which will be "the first since the franchise launched in 1993 that the entire Ranger team will return for a third season."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.