'Power Rangers' Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears as She Mourns Death of Jason David Frank

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Jason David Frank's death on Sunday

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 03:19 PM
Power Rangers Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears Over Jason David Frank's Death
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Amanda Edwards/Getty

Amy Jo Johnson is mourning the loss of a dear friend.

In the wake of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers alum Jason David Frank's death, Johnson — who is his former costar — spoke out about his passing in an Instagram Live on Monday. The 52-year-old actress and filmmaker broke down in tears upon doing so, saying how the whole situation "sucks so bad."

"I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it's really hitting home today what had happened and that he's gone," Johnson said through tears. "I don't know. I just thought of all of you guys because I know how much you all meant to him and how much you guys are probably in the same amount of pain and so sad."

She continued, "He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. I just can't even believe it. My head hurts so bad."

Johnson, who also performed a few emotional songs throughout the Live video, said she missed Frank "so stinking much."

"All of his crazy voice messages on his suits, and then his sense of humor, his positivity. He was always just like constantly calling and texting me how proud he is of me," she recalled. "I just [am] gonna miss him a lot as so many of you guys are too. We're gonna miss them so much."

Before wrapping up the Instagram Live with one final song, Johnson spoke about the importance of seeking help if you need it.

Power Rangers Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears Over Jason David Frank's Death
Paul Butterfield/Getty

"Anybody who is out there who is feeling depressed and like there's no hope, just know that that's not the way and there is help and you do have a community here," she said. "Just reach out. Reach out for help if you are feeling like that. F---. It f---ing sucks. Sorry for the swearing, but it really f---ing sucks. Sorry."

"I know how much you all meant to Jason, and it sucks," she added at the end of her session. "But we're all going to be okay."

A representative for Frank — who played the green/white Power Ranger in the hit 1990s series alongside Johnson's pink Power Ranger — confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Sunday. He was 49.

"Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," the late actor's rep said. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

Power Rangers Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears Over Jason David Frank's Death
MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty

Frank's cause of death was not immediately clear. PEOPLE has reached out to his team for further comment.

After the news of his death broke, Johnson was among those who shared tribute posts in Frank's honor.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frank is survived by his four children — sons Hunter and Jacob, plus daughters Skye and Jenna.

Related Articles
WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" held on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Costar Walter Jones Pays Tribute After His Death at 49: 'Rest in Power'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank, Original 'Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 49: 'A Wonderful Human Being'
DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Pictured: (l-r) Peggy McCay as Caroline Brady, John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis
'Days of Our Lives' and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
john aniston
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
BUFFALO, NY - APRIL 08: Anthony Johnson announces his retirement after his defeat to Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 210 event at KeyBank Center on April 8, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MMA Star Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson Dead After Complications from Cancer and Rare Autoimmune Disease
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
WILL & GRACE -- "Cowboys and Iranians" Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie
Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Tori Spelling and 'Real Housewives' Stars Mourn Sudden Death of Friend Scout Masterson.
Tori Spelling, 'Real Housewives' Stars and More Mourn Sudden Death of Publicist Scout Masterson
GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars Johnny Wactor as Brando Corbin.
Johnny Wactor Speaks Out After 'General Hospital' Exit: 'Had No Idea You Cared So Much About' Brando
Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Accuses Shep Rose of Being 'Abusive' Toward Taylor Ann Green
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'
BEVERLY HILLS 90210, (from the left): Ian Ziering, Joe E. Tata, Hilary Swank, 'Forgive and Forget', (Season 8, aired Sept. 17, 1997), 1990-2000.
Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling and More 'Beverly Hills 90210' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Joe E. Tata
bob saget
John Stamos, Henry Winkler, Andy Cohen, Dane Cook and More Stars React to Bob Saget's Death