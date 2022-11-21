'Power Rangers' Alum Amy Jo Johnson Breaks Down in Tears as She Mourns Death of Jason David Frank

Amy Jo Johnson is mourning the loss of a dear friend.

In the wake of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers alum Jason David Frank's death, Johnson — who is his former costar — spoke out about his passing in an Instagram Live on Monday. The 52-year-old actress and filmmaker broke down in tears upon doing so, saying how the whole situation "sucks so bad."

"I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it's really hitting home today what had happened and that he's gone," Johnson said through tears. "I don't know. I just thought of all of you guys because I know how much you all meant to him and how much you guys are probably in the same amount of pain and so sad."

She continued, "He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. I just can't even believe it. My head hurts so bad."

Johnson, who also performed a few emotional songs throughout the Live video, said she missed Frank "so stinking much."

"All of his crazy voice messages on his suits, and then his sense of humor, his positivity. He was always just like constantly calling and texting me how proud he is of me," she recalled. "I just [am] gonna miss him a lot as so many of you guys are too. We're gonna miss them so much."

Before wrapping up the Instagram Live with one final song, Johnson spoke about the importance of seeking help if you need it.

Paul Butterfield/Getty

"Anybody who is out there who is feeling depressed and like there's no hope, just know that that's not the way and there is help and you do have a community here," she said. "Just reach out. Reach out for help if you are feeling like that. F---. It f---ing sucks. Sorry for the swearing, but it really f---ing sucks. Sorry."

"I know how much you all meant to Jason, and it sucks," she added at the end of her session. "But we're all going to be okay."

A representative for Frank — who played the green/white Power Ranger in the hit 1990s series alongside Johnson's pink Power Ranger — confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Sunday. He was 49.

"Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," the late actor's rep said. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty

Frank's cause of death was not immediately clear. PEOPLE has reached out to his team for further comment.

After the news of his death broke, Johnson was among those who shared tribute posts in Frank's honor.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace."

Frank is survived by his four children — sons Hunter and Jacob, plus daughters Skye and Jenna.