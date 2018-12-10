Power Crew Member, 63, Dies After Being Struck by SUV on Location of Starz Series

The Power family is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Early Monday morning, crew member Pedro Jimenez was killed on location of the Starz series when he was struck by an SUV. He was 63.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” a Starz spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

Filming was not in process at the time of his death.

The New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers “responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck in front of 9 Douglas Street, within the confines of the 76 precinct” at 4:20 a.m.

“Upon arrival police determined that a 63-year-old male was placing cones on the ground of the parking lane for a film production when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Douglas Street. The 64-year-old male operator of the vehicle remained at the scene,” according to the NYPD. “The aided male was transported via EMS to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident, and production on the show has been shut down temporarily.

I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning. My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family. pic.twitter.com/uXbePy8qj2 — 50cent (@50cent) December 10, 2018

After learning about Jimenez’s death, Power star and executive producer 50 Cent expressed his condolences.

“I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning,” he tweeted. “My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.”

Power‘s season 6 is slated for release in 2019 on Starz.