Power Book IV: Force First Look: Tommy Egan Wreaks Havoc in Chicago — Watch the Explosive Trailer

Tommy Egan is back.

After saying goodbye to New York following the death of his best friend Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and girlfriend LaKeisha (La La Anthony) in the series finale of Power, Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, takes up residency in Chicago in the spinoff Power Book IV: Force.

PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for the upcoming season, which sees Tommy arriving in the Windy City ready to make a name for himself in the drug world.

"New York is over... this my chance," Tommy says in the teaser which also shows him driving his signature 1969 Ford Mustang.

joseph sikora - tommy Joseph Sikora | Credit: starz

As Tommy tries to establish himself in new territory, he seems to get on the radar of a high-profile crime family and manages to step on their toes. "What did you find out about the mystery man," a man says of Tommy in the suspenseful clip.

Tommy later meets the man, named Walter Flynn, who tells him: "You've made quite the impression on my family."

But while Tommy appears to make friends, he's also making enemies.

Elsewhere in the trailer, he's confronted by a group of drug dealers who accuses Tommy of "clocking my city."

"It gonna be a problem if I do?" Tommy quips back.

Power Credit: Starz

Detailing Tommy's headspace prior to arriving in Chicago, Sikora, 45, tells PEOPLE: "He's lost."

"He lost his brother Ghost. He lost the woman he loves, Holly, and their unborn child. He lost Keisha. His mother is non-existent," he says. "We've always seen Tommy with something. We've seen what he hates, but also what he loves — and he's lost both. He's lost any connection he's had. Everybody [is] against him and he's burned a lot of bridges."

Sikora adds, "He knows there is no return to New York. He can only go forward."

As for how Tommy will handle a new city, Sikora says it'll be a bit of a "learning curve."

"I think the problem Tommy runs into is that Chicago looks and feels close enough to New York, and he thinks 'Oh, this will be easy.' And it's not that easy," Sikora shares.

Power Credit: Starz

Still, Sikora promises that Tommy's ruthlessness remains. "New city, new rules, same Tommy," the actor teases.

Sikora also hints at whether or not fans can expect to see any familiar faces. "We may see familiar faces, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the character is truly there or alive," he says.

Fans last saw Tommy in the season 1 finale of Power Book II: Ghost, which follows Tariq St. Patrick, the son of Ghost who tries to piece his life back together after his father's death lands his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in jail for murder.