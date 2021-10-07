Power Book II: Ghost Star Paige Hurd Shares Her Advice on Breaking Into Acting: 'Do Not Give Up'

Power Book II: Ghost star Paige Hurd has been acting her whole life, appearing in everything from Felicity to a Justin Bieber music video. Her advice to people looking to break in? "Don't take everything so personal" and "just be yourself."

"You go so much further when you're finally just yourself and comfortable in your own skin," she shares with PEOPLE in a segment backed by STARZ #TakeTheLead, an initiative amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.

A vocal mental health advocate, the actress says she's focusing more on meditating and journaling to help her through anxiety.

"I think it's very important in the Black community to keep talking about it," she adds, "and just letting people know they're not alone."