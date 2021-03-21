Pose Cast and Crew Share Emotional Posts as They Wrap Filming Final Season: 'We Changed the World'

That's a wrap on Pose!

The groundbreaking FX series complete filming on its third and final season on Saturday. And to mark the bittersweet occasion, the cast and crew shared emotional tributes on social media.

Steven Canals, who co-created the series with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, tweeted out a photo of the wrap gift given to him by the art department and wrote, "Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the@PoseOnFXseries finale. Excuse me while I weep.I'll always love the House of Evangelista. #PoseFX."

Meanwhile, writer-producer Janet Mock shared several photos from the set on Twitter and wrote, "There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER."

Star MJ Rodriguez, who plays Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, wrote on Instagram, "And just like that... it's a Wrap. I couldn't have asked for a better cast and crew to work on long side. The long hours, Emotional pull , The early calls were all worth it in the end. This show has changed my life, And I wouldn't have it any other way. So thank you pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!"

Dominique Jackson also bid farewell to the series and her character Elektra Wintour with a TikTok video, which was also shared on Instagram.

"@poseonfx has changed lives especially mine! I have been taught, loved, validated, acknowledged, tried, proven and once more loved," Jackson, 45, said. "Tonight Elektra becomes an accomplishment! She is perseverance, She is TRUTH! SHE IS US, SHE IS ME! She is EVERYTHING I wanted to say but could not! She is EVERYTHING I never wanted to be but needed!"

Actor Angel Bismark Curiel also shared a moving post on Instagram that included a tribute to his character Esteban "Lil Papi" Martinez-Evangelista. "For me, Papi was a mountain — a high summit for a mortal like me to climb. I could not have played him without the support of my family for life," Curiel, 25, wrote.

"I have learned SO MUCH about love, life, family, art, community, myself, this industry," Dyllón Burnside, who plays Ricky Wintour, wrote on Instagram. "So many things... from this group of people. I'm grateful for y'all. You are all realness personified. Thank you for the ways you have enriched my life... I'm sure I will have more to say as the final season airs but until then... I've been blessed beyond measure to work on this show for the past 3 seasons. You've given me more than I could've ever imagined."

Since its premiere in 2018, Pose has received critical acclaim for its focus on New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene in the 1980s and early 1990s. It also made history for having the largest-ever cast of transgender actors on a mainstream network.

Billy Porter, who has starred in both of the first two seasons as Pray Tell, became the first openly gay Black actor to win an Emmy for best lead actor in a drama series in 2019.

In May, Canals announced that the show would end with season 3. "It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but this has been an incredible journey and we've told the story we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it," he said. "I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape, I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love."