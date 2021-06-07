Pose Series Finale: Cast and Fans React to Beloved FX Series Ending: 'Legacy, Longevity and Life'

After three dazzling seasons, Pose has ended its run on FX — and the show's cast and devoted fanbase are, of course, filled with emotion.

On Sunday, stars from the series reminisced about their time being a part of the groundbreaking project.

Billy Porter, who plays Pray Tell, shared a video on Instagram saying, "Leading with love is what I pray that the world takes away from Pose in general — particularly this last season — and to dream the impossible."

MJ Rodriguez, who stars as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, also posted about the finale on her Instagram Story, saying the series was meant "to show legacy, longevity and life."

Dyllón Burnside, who plays Ricky Evangelista, also posted a tear-eyed photo and video on social media with a lengthy caption about his "profound" time on the show.

"People continue to ask me what it has meant to me and it's such a hard question to answer because my life has been totally changed from this show. Everything is different now, for me personally, professionally, for the industry. It only seems appropriate to describe it this way: There was life prior to Pose and life after. I'm grateful for the ride and everyone I got to experience it with," he said.

Meanwhile, Steven Canals, who co-created the series with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, tweeted out saying, "Tonight is the @PoseOnFX series finale!! Sad to say bye, but excited for you all to watch. I'm proud of my direction & the cast's performances!" before live-tweeting the finale, giving shoutouts to members of the cast.

Fans of the show additionally hit Twitter to bid farewell to the acclaimed series, which has been nominated for more than 10 Emmy Awards.

One fan wrote, "The #PoseFX series finale left me shattered, then elated. What an emotional roller coaster. What a fantastic series. I will miss it so much." Another Twitter user said: "Truly an inspirational show with an incredible cast. Thank you for the journey."

Pose premiered on FX in 2018. Set in the 1980s and later the 1990s, the series followed members of the LGBTQ+ ballroom culture in New York City amid the rising HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Following a successful and critically acclaimed first two seasons, FX gave Pose an early season 3 renewal. However, in March, it was announced that the groundbreaking show's third season would be its last. The network additionally confirmed that it would be an abbreviated run with seven episodes, differing from season 1's eight-episode count and season 2's mini jump to 10 episodes.

"We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it," series co-creator, writer and executive producer Ryan Murphy said in a statement at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm incredibly honored and grateful."

Right before the show's third and final season premiered on May 2, PEOPLE spoke to Murphy about how those working behind the scenes always knew how the show would end.

"When we first started to work on the show, it was interesting because we only had one season pickup. But what we did in that writer's room — and it's been the same writers from the beginning — is we talked about what is the beginning of the story and what is the end of the story, which is a rare thing to do in a writer's room," Murphy, 55, said at FX's Pose season 3 red carpet premiere in N.Y.C. "We didn't know how long we'd have, so we didn't know if we were gonna have to tell the story in a season or what it was gonna be."