Pose Renewed for Third Season Following Record-Breaking Season 2 Premiere

The award-winning FX drama Pose has been renewed for a third season, the network announced on Tuesday.

Following a record-breaking season 2 premiere, Pose was picked up for a third season, according to a statement by FX Networks obtained by PEOPLE.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” FX Networks chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.”

The first episode of season 2, which aired last Tuesday, delivered 1.2 million total viewers, having outperformed the season 1 premiere by over seven percent in total viewers, FX Networks said.

The series’ first season was named the AFI TV Program of the Year, while also winning a Peabody Award, a Television Academy Honors Award, and earning two Golden Globe nominations.

Pose‘s season 1 picked up a Writers Guild of America nomination, as well.

Pose follows the iconic movement of the New York underground ballroom culture back in the late 1980s, touching on everything from the community going mainstream to the AIDS epidemic.

The series features the largest cast of transgender actors and LGBTQ actors in television history, featuring Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Hailie Sahar.