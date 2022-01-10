MJ Rodriguez's win marks the first time that a transgender actor has ever won a Golden Globe

Pose's MJ Rodriguez Reacts to Her Historic Golden Globes Win: This 'Is Going to Open the Door'

MJ Rodriguez is celebrating her historic win at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday evening, the 31-year-old actress was awarded a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as Blanca on the FX series Pose. The win marks the first time that a transgender actor has ever won a Golden Globe.

Reacting to her feat in a post shared on Instagram, Rodriguez wrote, "OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you!"

"This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals," she continued. "They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS."

Added Rodriguez: "To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!"

In her post, Rodriguez celebrated the actresses who were also nominated in the category.

"To the nominees we are Queens," she wrote. "I'm so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."

In the comment section, Rodriguez received an outpouring of love from some famous friends.

"Congratulations well deserved❤️❤️👏🏽" wrote Tina Knowles-Lawson, as Marc Jacobs said, "Congratulations on an award so well deserved 🙌🏼♥️."

Last year, Rodriguez became the first transgender woman to be nominated in a leading actress role at the 2021 Emmy Awards. (She did not win, however.)

While at a TV Academy reception in September, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the nomination and what it meant to her.

"I'm excited. I'm lifted. I'm thankful. I'm humbled and I'm grateful," she said at the time. "I feel like this moment in time has never ever happened for a girl like myself and I feel like it's time and it's time to keep showing up. It doesn't stop here."

"Just because I got a nomination, doesn't mean the work stops here, and possibly, if there's a win, it doesn't mean the work stops here," she continued. "It has to continue because there are next generations out there who are looking not only to me, but to many other trans women out there who are pushing the needle forward."