Pose returns for its third and final season on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

The decision to end Pose after only three seasons was intentional, according to series co-creator Ryan Murphy.

"When we first started to work on the show, it was interesting because we only had one season pickup. But what we did in that writer's room — and it's been the same writers from the beginning — is we talked about what is the beginning of the story and what is the end of the story, which is a rare thing to do in a writer's room," Murphy, 55, told PEOPLE exclusively at Thursday's red carpet premiere for the third and final season of FX's Pose at the JAZZ at Lincoln Center in NYC.

"We didn't know how long we'd have, so we didn't know if we were gonna have to tell the story in a season or what it was gonna be," he continued. "So in that way, it was always very helpful in the fact that we kind of knew exactly where it was going to end. It was always gonna end in 1996, that was the plan."

Pose premiered on FX in 2018 to acclaim from fans and critics alike. The late '80s and early '90s-set series — starring Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Billy Porter (Pray Tell), Dominique Jackson (Elektra), Indya Moore (Angel), Hailie Sahar (Lulu), Dyllón Burnside (Ricky), Angel Bismark Curiel (Lil Papi), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Damon) and Angelica Ross (Candy) — follows New York City ballroom culture within the gay and trans community amid the rising AIDS crisis.

The series has been nominated for more than 10 Emmy Awards. In 2019, Porter took home the golden statue for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, making him the first openly-gay Black actor to triumph in that category. It has also received three Golden Globe nominations and a Peabody Award in 2019.

FX announced in early March that Pose would conclude after three seasons. Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday, Murphy said that he has no regrets with the way in which the drama series wraps.

"I think that we told it in just the perfect way," the Glee creator said. "I never felt any episode was anything other than intentional — you can't always say that in television. So it felt perfect to me and I love how it ended and I love everything about it."

With Pose's series finale on the horizon, Murphy revealed that he has already been approached about creating a possible spinoff series. "Some executives have asked me that; the people with the money. I've said, 'I'm not ready to even think about that yet,'" he said.

Murphy noted that he and his fellow executive producers — Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock and Steven Canals — would "have to really sit down and talk about what's the point" of a spinoff series. He added, "This show always had such intention that if I ever did anything else with that brand, it would have to be in the same love. But, I'm interested that people are asking about it!"