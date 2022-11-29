Porsha Williams' Stunning Wedding to Simon Guobadia: See the Photos

01 of 24 @stanlophotography Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are married! Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, wed in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, followed by a second American ceremony one day later at a local Methodist church with a reception at the St. Regis Atlanta. "Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding!" the bride wrote on Instagram days after the celebrations. "I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol."

02 of 24 @stanlophotography The bride's glam included hair from her Go Naked line, with looks that ranged from what she called "very, very royal" to "Hollywood waves."

03 of 24 @stanlophotography There were touches of sparkle everywhere, from the shoes to the bag to the jewels.

04 of 24 @stanlophotography Over the course of the weekend, Williams wore a total of seven different gowns between her two ceremonies and reception. "I just couldn't turn any dresses down," she told PEOPLE. "If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it."

05 of 24 @stanlophotography Guobadia was styled for both events by Jeremiah Ogbodo, who goes by Swanky Jerry, curating the groom's traditional Edo attire for the Nigerian ceremony. He also styled all three of Guobadia's looks for the American wedding. Guobadia's groomsmen were gifted with Black by Vera Wang tuxedos, exclusive to Men's Wearhouse, for the American wedding as well.

06 of 24 @stanlophotography The Saturday ceremony was held at a Methodist church in Atlanta. As Williams walked down the aisle in a white lace Frida ballgown with her brother Hosea Williams III, singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang "For Every Mountain" with a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra.

07 of 24 @stanlophotography "I definitely want the Lord to be in the place," Williams told PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials. "I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I'm from the south, so I love being in church. I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us."

08 of 24 @stanlophotography Standing by the couple's side on the big day was Williams' bridal party, consisting of her sister Lauren, who served as her maid of honor, her best friend Shamea Morton, who served as her matron of honor, and her bridesmaids.

09 of 24 @stanlophotography After the Saturday ceremony, Williams changed into a gown by Albina Dyla for their reception ball held at the St. Regis Atlanta.

10 of 24 @stanlophotography The tablescapes for the receptions were elaborate, with endless flowers, chandeliers, candles and gold touches.

11 of 24 @stanlophotography The golden wedding cake was so tall the pair needed to use a sword to cut it!

12 of 24 @stanlophotography Guests included past and present Housewives, like Kim Zolciak-Biermann (right, with pal Miko Grimes).

13 of 24 @stanlophotography Kandi Burruss was also on hand to celebrate, with husband Todd Tucker.

14 of 24 @stanlophotography NeNe Leakes attended with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

15 of 24 @stanlophotography For the afterparty, Williams wore a fringe dress with a matching hat by Albina Dyla. "I thought, 'Why not? It's my last wedding forever,'" she explained.

16 of 24 @stanlophotography At the reception, guests were treated to a surprise performance by the R&B group Dru Hill. "I really wanted to hear the song 'Beauty Is Her Name,'" Williams said. "I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, 'Beauty Is Her Name.' I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together."

17 of 24 @stanlophotography On Friday, Guobadia and Williams made it official in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests who traveled from as far as England and Africa to celebrate.

18 of 24 @stanlophotography For the ceremony, Williams wore a red gown by designer Lakimmy customary for an Edo bride (Guobadia is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria). She also wore an okuku, a headpiece with Benin coral beads.

19 of 24 @stanlophotography The ceremony was in the tradition of the Kingdom of Benin, which Williams took careful steps to research. "I had to be very, very serious, and I was very, very adamant that each detail was going to be authentic to their culture," she shared of her husband's roots.

20 of 24 @stanlophotography Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena, 3, with ex Dennis McKinley and Guobadia's children all had special roles in the weekend events. (Guobadia has kids Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena from previous marriages.)

21 of 24 @stanlophotography The Friday night scene was stunning, with brightly colored flowers and the same gold accents seen Saturday.

22 of 24 @stanlophotography Traditional Benin dancers and singers performed throughout the Nigerian ceremony.

23 of 24 @stanlophotography The dessert for the Friday night ceremony was a traditional Benin Kingdom cake.