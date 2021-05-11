Every Single Photo of Newly Engaged Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got engaged to costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband after one month of dating
Family Forever
On May 10, Porsha Williams announced on Instagram that she and Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of costar Falynn Guobadia, had fallen "crazy in love" and that he put a ring on it after just one month of dating. She also noted that ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley —from whom she split in 2019 — is on board with their new engagement.
"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," Williams wrote in her announcement. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!"
Love Wins
"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote of her relationship with Guobadia, who split from ex-wife and RHOA star Falynn in April.
"I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she continued. "I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
It's a Celebration!
Williams sat between ex McKinley and fiancé Guobadia on Mother's Day to share a toast.
Williams captioned the happy moment, "Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there ! 🎉 What a wonderful day!! 🙌🏾."
Glowing Mama
The Mother's Day celebration continued with sweet pics of Guobadia and McKinley showering mom to 2-year-old Pilar Jhena with love. McKinley and Williams welcomed Pilar just three months before their split.
Wifey for Lifey
Guobadia also announced the pair's engagement on Instagram, writing to his wife-to-be, "You affirm my believe [sic] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one."
"Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves," he wrote.
Ring Alert
"What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness," Guobadia continued, alongside a close-up shot of Williams' gorgeous engagement ring. "So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾"
Heart Eyes
The happy couple are standing by each other and have support from friends, who congratulated them on their big news.
"MAZEL ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏" Andy Cohen commented, while Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote, "Congrats!! So happy for you 🙌💃💕💋👧🏼."
"Congrats P!" Nene Leakes wrote. "Always choose happiness first #LoveWins."
Bonded for Life
Guobadia, who will help co-parent baby Pilar, lit up McKinley's cigar, and Williams was there to snap the moment on her Instagram Stories.