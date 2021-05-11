On May 10, Porsha Williams announced on Instagram that she and Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of costar Falynn Guobadia, had fallen "crazy in love" and that he put a ring on it after just one month of dating. She also noted that ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley —from whom she split in 2019 — is on board with their new engagement.

"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," Williams wrote in her announcement. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!"